Raising the issue of livelihood security in Chandigarh, MP Manish Tewari has sought detailed accountability mechanisms in the Lok Sabha to ensure transparent and fair recruitment for local inhabitants.

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Taking up the matter in the Lok Sabha Tewari asked the Minister for Labour and Employment to provide year‑wise details of persons registered with the Employment Exchange, Chandigarh, during the last five years and the current year.

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Tewari also questioned the manner in which registered candidates were provided employment in the Chandigarh Administration Departments on temporary, contractual and outsourced basis.

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The MP further inquired whether the UT Administration had issued any rule or order mandating that 20–25 per cent of outsourced recruitment be routed through the Employment Exchange and if so, the details of such rule or order.

Tewari said as Minister of State for Labour and Employment Shobha Karandlaje did respond to the queries raised by him, most substantive concerns were left unaddressed. The only concrete information she provided was the number of persons registered with the Employment Exchange over the last five years and during the current year.

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Regarding Tewari’s query about the existence of any rule mandating 20–25 per cent outsourced recruitment through the Employment Exchange, the minister simply stated that no such instructions exist.