Tewari holds ‘Save Constitution’ march

Chandigarh, May 30

Congress candidate Manish Tewari today concluded his election campaign with the ‘Save Constitution’ march, which began from Sector 28 and culminated in Sector 19 here.

The INDIA bloc nominee was accompanied by city Congress president HS Lucky and hundreds of Congress, AAP and Samajwadi Party workers besides the alliance councillors.

In an informal interaction with mediapersons during the march, Tewari said when he filed his nomination papers on May 14, he had carried along a copy of the Constitution of India with a resolution that this election was to be fought for saving the “sacred document” that guaranteed freedom and democracy, which were now under threat.

He said today’s march was to reaffirm the resolution of saving the constitution particularly when the BJP leaders were openly saying that they would replace it.

The former Union minister said for Chandigarh, this march had special significance as just a few months ago, the city had witnessed the sabotage and subversion of the same Constitution and the murder of democracy at the hands of the BJP.

“Vote for BJP will mean rewarding the murderers of democracy in Chandigarh,” he remarked, while expressing confidence that the INDIA bloc would win from the city with a record margin. He claimed at the national level also, the INDIA bloc would storm to power with a thumping majority.

Ex-DBA chief joins Cong

Bhag Singh Suhag, former president of UT District Bar Association, today joined the Congress along with score of advocates at Rajiv Gandhi Congress Bhawan in the presence of the party’s city chief HS Lucky. The Congress said among prominent advocates present on the occasion were NK Nanda, Pawan Sharma, AS Gujral and Swaraj Arora.

