Tewari thanks Tandon for ‘gracefully conceding defeat’

Chandigarh, May 17

INDIA bloc candidate from Chandigarh Manish Tewari today thanked his BJP rival Sanjay Tandon for “gracefully conceding his defeat in 2024 (Lok Sabha election) and focusing on 2029 (polls)”.

Replying to Tandon’s question that Tewari should tell people of Chandigarh as what were his plans about 2029 Lok Sabha polls, he retorted sharply, “I thank Tandon for gracefully conceding defeat in 2024 and focusing on the 2029 election”.

Guaranteeing his BJP rival that he would be very much around, Tewari said, “Don’t worry, I will be very much here in Chandigarh, even in 2029 and beyond, serving my ‘janambhoomi’ and you probably by then would have packed off your bags to Amritsar, where you were born and belong to.”

The Congress leader, while addressing a series of election meetings in different parts of the city today, maintained that there was a nationwide trend in favour of the Congress, and INDIA government was set to be formed at the Centre after the election.

Tewari observed that Tandon’s admission comes from his knowledge that the BJP was badly lagging behind the INDIA bloc after four phases of election. “For the BJP, there is no redemption now and Mr Tandon knows it very well that Chandigarh can’t be an exception. Hence, he admitted it, quite gracefully,” he said.

Regularisation of lecturers

Earlier in the day, Tewari met a delegation of lecturers who raised various issues including that of regularisation. Tewari told the delegation that regularisation was one of the top most agendas in the Congress manifesto. He said the Congress would do away with contractual and temporary appointments, and all the appointments, anywhere, would be regular and pensionable.

Regularisation of resettlement colonies

Responding to the long-pending demand of resettlement colonies’ regularisation, Tewari agreed with residents that it should have been done long ago. He assured the residents of these colonies that regularisation of their colonies would be done on the top most priority.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Tricity Cab Union met Tewari at his ancestral house here, and raised their various demands.

