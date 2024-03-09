TGT aspirants protest causes chaos in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, March 8

Chaos prevailed in the parking space outside the Haryana Staff Selection Commission’s office in Sector 2 this evening after aspirants of the Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) programme alleged a driver of one of the commission’s official vehicles tried to run the vehicle over one of the girl protesters. The matter led to a huge hue and cry, after which the police from the Sector 5 police station reached the site to defuse the situation.

An aspirant, Surender Rawat, said the HSSC had notified the recruitment exam for 7,471 posts of TGT teachers in February 2023. “The exam paper for the posts was conducted in April–May 2023, and the document verification was completed by July. But the department has failed to declare the results. A number of court cases have been filed in relation to the recruitment process, but the court has also not imposed a stay on the recruitment process. The department has given an undertaking not to carry out recruitment until the cases are sub judice,” he said.

SHO Rupesh said he reached the site with a team. “We are looking into the allegations and will take appropriate steps as needed,” he said.

