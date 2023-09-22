‘Thak Thak’ gang: Cops tell Chandigarh residents to stay vigilant

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 21

Following two recent incidents of theft of valuables from cars by members of “thak thak” gang, the UT police have issued an advisory, urging residents to stay vigilant.

While one incident was reported on Wednesday where suspects stole a bag containing Rs 1.75 lakh from a car in Sector 8, another incident was reported a few days ago at Motor Market, Mani Majra, where some suspects managed to steal a bag containing Rs 1 lakh from a car.

Inspector Neeraj Sarna, SHO, Mani Majra police station, shared a video urging people to stay vigilant against these deceptive gang members, targeting car owners carrying cash and valuables.

The gang members distract the car owners and steal their belongings lying in the car, the police said. The police after scrutinising footage of CCTV cameras have zeroed in on a few suspects and released their video grabs.