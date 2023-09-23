'Thak Thak' gang member held for theft

Chandigarh, September 22
Two days after members of ‘Thak Thak’ gang reportedly stole a bag containing Rs 1.75 lakh from a car after deceiving the owner, the UT police have nabbed one of the persons involved in the incident.
The suspect has been identified as Abdul Kuddos Sheikh, a resident of Delhi.
The police said the bag containing ATM card and other documents had been recovered from the suspect, but the cash was yet to be recovered.
The suspect has a tainted past with three cases registered against him in Delhi during 2016.
The complainant, Bhag Singh (47) of Kalka, was reportedly sitting in his car at the Sector 8 market on Madhya Marg on September 20 when a person approached him. The stranger allegedly told the complainant that there was money lying outside his car.
As Bhag got off the car to look for it, someone stole a bag containing cash from his car.
