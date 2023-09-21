'Thak Thak' gang members make off with Rs 1.75 lakh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 20

Some members of the ‘Thak Thak’ gang reportedly stole a bag containing Rs 1.75 lakh from a car after deceiving the owner.

The complainant, Bhag Singh (47) of Kalka, was reportedly sitting in his car at the Sector-8 market on the Madhya Marg when a person approached him. The stranger allegedly told the complainant that there was something lying outside his car.

As Bhag got off the car to look for it, someone stole a bag containing cash from his car.

The police have launched an investigation into the matter. Cops have been scrutinising footage from the CCTV cameras installed outside showrooms for clues.

