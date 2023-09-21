'Thak Thak' gang members make off with Rs 1.75 lakh

Chandigarh, September 20
Some members of the ‘Thak Thak’ gang reportedly stole a bag containing Rs 1.75 lakh from a car after deceiving the owner.
The complainant, Bhag Singh (47) of Kalka, was reportedly sitting in his car at the Sector-8 market on the Madhya Marg when a person approached him. The stranger allegedly told the complainant that there was something lying outside his car.
As Bhag got off the car to look for it, someone stole a bag containing cash from his car.
The police have launched an investigation into the matter. Cops have been scrutinising footage from the CCTV cameras installed outside showrooms for clues.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
454 vs 2: Lok Sabha passes women’s Bill; Amit Shah says to be effective post 2029
Sonia Gandhi pitches for OBC quota within reserved seats, in...
Indian-origin MP says Canadian Hindus 'soft targets', urges them to be calm, vigilant
The Hindu MP says Pannun is trying to provoke the Hindu-Cana...
Class 9 student in Lucknow dies of heart attack in school
The child develops breathlessness while attending class foll...