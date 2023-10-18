Thakur Memorial Trophy concluded

Sacred Souls’ School, Gharuan

Thakur Memorial Trophy reached its conclusion on the last day, with Corvuss American Academy, Maharashtra, emerging as the victors in the boys’ category and New Public School, Chandigarh, emerging at the top in the girls’ category. The event was hosted by the Sacred Souls’ School. Capt. Manish Kumar Lohan, HCS, Joint Secretary (Industries and Commerce), Haryana, was the Chief Guest of the day. In the boys’ category, the 1st runner-up was The Asian School, Dehradun, while Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Preparatory Institute claimed the 2nd runner-up position. In the girls’ category, Corvuss American Academy, Maharashtra, secured the 1st runner-up title, while Acharyakulam, Haridwar, earned the 2nd runner-up title.

Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh

A week-long NSS camp was organised at Mount Carmel School. The focus was on promoting health, hygiene, and cleanliness in the community. Workshops were conducted, emphasising the significance of washing hands properly, sanitation practices, and the importance of a balanced diet. Other workshops included topics such as Basic Information on Drug Abuse, Nutrition and Mental Health, Traffic Rules, Organ Donation, and First Aid. Self-defence training by the members of Swayam and training on ‘Raddi Se Praggati’ were also organized.

Sacred Heart School, Chandigarh

The SHS Sustainable Development Goals Summit ‘23 Chandigarh Chapter was organised at Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Sector 26, Chandigarh. The closing ceremony marked cultural performances such as classical fusion dance, hip-hop, and bhangra. The principal, Sr Arti, in her address, commended the efforts by the organising committee, teachers, and students. The “Best Delegation Award” trophy was won by Strawberry Field High School, Sector 26, while Bhawan Vidyalaya, 27 Chandigarh, was conferred with the ‘Runner-Up Trophy’.

Golden Bells Public School, Mohali

An excursion to Chokhi Dhani was organised for classes nursery to eight at Golden Bells Public School, Sector-77, Mohali. The visit to Chokhi Dhani was an experience in itself, manifesting the rural culture of Rajasthan, with Hut-shaped infrastructure, welcoming smiles, a plethora of activities, and a tasteful spread of Rajasthani delicacies. The well-known dance performance of Rajasthan, “Ghoomar,” left the children in awe. The puppet show narrated tales from ancient times that are typical of Rajasthani culture.

