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Home / Chandigarh / Thar fined Rs 11,500 for black film, tampered number plate in Panchkula

Thar fined Rs 11,500 for black film, tampered number plate in Panchkula

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Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 01:43 AM Sep 02, 2026 IST
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The Panchkula traffic police issued a challan of Rs 11,500 to a Thar SUV found with black film on its windows and a tampered number plate, during a checking drive near Old Panchkula on Monday.

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According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic) Amrinder Singh, the vehicle was stopped by the traffic police team during routine checking, and upon inspection was found in violation of rules governing window films and number plate display.

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The driver was dealt with as per rules and the challan issued accordingly.

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Police Commissioner Pankaj Nain said the police were giving special attention to vehicles using prohibited black film or concealing or tampering with number plates, as part of efforts to keep the traffic system safe and compliant with rules.

He directed the traffic police to continue effective action against such violations and appealed to the public to avoid using black films against rules and keep number plates clear, visible and as per prescribed standards.

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