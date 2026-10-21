A Thar driver’s stunt at the Sector 5 Dussehra ground in Panchkula has cost him a Rs 22,500 traffic challan, with the police impounding the modified vehicle for dangerous driving.

The incident took place two to three days ago, when the driver was allegedly seen performing stunts in the modified SUV at the Dussehra ground.

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Acting on the information, the Panchkula traffic police traced the driver and issued a challan for various traffic violations. The vehicle was subsequently impounded and taken to the police station.

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DCP (Crime and Traffic) Amrinder Singh said the challan was issued by City Traffic Police Station SHO Varinder Kumar. During the action, the driver admitted his mistake, apologised and appealed to other youngsters to refrain from such dangerous stunts.

Police Commissioner Pankaj Nain urged young people not to risk their lives and public safety in pursuit of social media attention. He advised them to use reels to showcase their hard work, talent and achievements in education, sports and creative fields instead of performing dangerous stunts for online popularity.

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He said young people should build their identity through genuine accomplishments and inspire others through their success rather than put themselves and others at risk on roads.