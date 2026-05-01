The 99 Club: Deven, Nancy shine with near-perfect score

St Stephen’s School’s Deven Birania and Saint Xavier’s High School’s Nancy topped the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class X results by scoring identical 99 per cent marks in Chandigarh and Panchkula, respectively.

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Saint Xavier’s International School student Garvit Jain, meanwhile, scored the highest 98.8 per cent marks in Mohali, followed closely by YPS Mohali’s Aarna Purwar who scored 98.8 per cent.

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Deven is a numismatist and tennis player. He wishes to pursue research-based work in the future. His father is a government employee in Panchkula and mother is a school teacher. “My entire focus was on self-study. I wish to become a doctor and was inspired by my father, who was also a topper in academics,” he said.

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The Panchkula resident claimed to have shunned social media and studied for six to seven hours daily while preparing for the Class X examn. His school recorded a 100 per cent result, with more than 75 students scoring above 90 per cent. Other Chandigarh schools that fared well were Strawberry Fields High School, with 69 students scoring above 90 per cent and Tender Heart School, with 21 such students.

Badminton and painting enthusiast Nancy, meanwhile, said she wished to pursue higher education at IIT Mumbai. Her father, Mukesh, is a realtor while her mother, Mamta, is a homemaker

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Little Flower Convent School student Manthan Garg scored 97.6 per cent while Ayana Sharma scored 97 per cent to bag the second and third positions in Panchkula. Manthan wants to study at IIT Mumbai and open a start-up while Ayana aims to become a doctor.

From sporting fields to classrooms, youngsters knock it out of the park

Replicating their scintillating performances on field in the classroom, sportspersons from Tricity emerged as top-performers in the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class X results.

A member of the Punjab team that competed at the Vijay Merchant Trophy, Mohali lad Ayaan Srivastava scored 97.2 per cent marks in the results.

Looking ahead to a career in non-medical, the Yadavindra Public School Mohali says he uses most of his time away from travel and training on his studies. A balanced approach to sports and academics has always been key for him.

Ayaan is also gearing up for a stint at the National Cricket Academy camp in Dehradun from May 10. The bowling all-rounder had impressed with his 18 wickets from four matches at the Vijay Merchant Trophy. His best was a nine-wicket haul in a match against Rajasthan.

Top-ranked Indian junior golfer Harjai Milkha Singh, the son of golfer Jeev Milkha Singh and grandson of sprinter Milkha Singh, scored 81 per cent in the results.

A student of Strawberry Fields High School, Harjai won multiple Indian Golf Union (IGU) events and tested the waters in international events.

Guneet Ohlyan of Tender Heart School, Sector 33, scored 93.6 per cent marks in Class 10. A state-level spiker, she represented the city in various national events. National-level chess player Vanshika from the same school, meanwhile, scored 94 per cent.

For YPS Mohali, international tennis player Sidhak Kaur scored 84.75 percent in commerce, while equestrian Hridayjeet Singh Brar bagged 90 per cent marks.

National and state-level footballers, Dev Arsh (96.75 per cent) Smarth Malhotra (91.25 per cent), while national cricketers Ritesh Sharma (96.5 per cent) and Agamveer Singh Gulati (90.25 per cent) also came out with flying colours. In total, 13 meritorious sportspersons from the school scored better than 90 per cent.

Grit behind the grades

The Covid-19 pandemic brought a massive change to many lives. For a young Aditya Kumar, it was a period of self-reflection.

The son of a painter, Aditya scored 95 per cent marks in the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class X results. What makes the achievement special is that it puts him back on track to fulfilling his father’s dream — donning a doctor’s coat.

Aditya enrolled at the Strawberry Fields High School, Sector 26, under Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota. During the Covid-19 pandemic though, his scores dropped and that cost him his scholarship. He would go on to accompany his father, Kunwar Pal Singh, to work to shoulder the burden. His father, however, did not want Aditya to change schools and paid the fee out of pocket for two years. That was until Kumar regained the scholarship.

“There were hardships. I remember my father, whose dream of becoming a doctor was shattered due to poor finances, have sleepless nights just to ensure my fee was paid on time. I accompanied him to painting jobs and he would talk about his own dreams. It motivated me. He has taken a day off from an outstation project to celebrate my result,” Aditya said, reiterating his plan to pursue MBBS.

“I worked hard to break into the toppers’ list and will put more effort for the NEET exam,” he added.

Harshpreet Singh, whose father Karam Singh is a Group D employee at the Yadavindra Public School, Mohali, also made his family proud by scoring 78 per cent in the medical stream. He is the only student enrolled in the EWS category at the school.

Meanwhile, Akashi and Shahniwaz emerged as best-performing students in the EWS category at the Strawberry Fields High School with 88 per cent and 85.4 per cent, respectively.