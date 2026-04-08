The best is yet to come, says Punjab Kings’ Vyshak

Despite starting off with flying colours in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Punjab Kings’ pace sensation Vijaykumar Vyshak believes the best is yet to come. With five wickets in two matches (against Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings), Vyshak has already surpassed his last year’s four wickets in five games performance.

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The 29-year-old Karnataka bowler has impressed with his wide yorkers and slow bouncers in the last two outings, but this is not what he is looking to continue in the upcoming matches. The right-handed bowler aims for hitting a consistent 150 kmph mark. “I’m not as fast as the bowlers bowl now (154, 155). Instead, I stay in the range between 140, 143, 144. However, I love challenges. I am eyeing to make a huge impact with my speed (150) consistency, which would help me control powerplay or death overs,” said Vyshak, during a media interaction.

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Punjab Kings have been using Vyshak as one of their main bowlers after Arshdeep Singh. Vyshak got his maiden India call for the T20 tour of South Africa in 2024, but did not get a game to play. “As a cricketer, I also wish to play Test matches for India. However, I think the T20 format is also something I want to do well in,” he added.

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“Without hard work, one just can’t play on such a big stage. I think my off-season practice is going to reflect in my future games as well. I have some nice coaches back home and I have some inspiration from my Karnataka seniors, who’ve been doing really well,” revealed the bowler.

While sharing his thoughts about the young generation of cricketers and importance of playing domestic cricket, Vyshak maintained that this was a ‘must’ for all.