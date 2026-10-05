The blueprint of hope: Inside Model Jail’s quiet rehabilitation revolution

The UT Administration’s education-cum-skill reform initiative, Jeevan Dhara ITI for inmates of the Model Jail, Burail, has received an encouraging response, with 29 inmates enrolling in woodwork and sewing courses while serving their sentences.

The Jeevan Dhara ITI, the jail’s first formal ITI education-cum-skill facility, was virtually inaugurated by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant last December. The project was set up by the UT Administration in collaboration with the Punjab and Haryana High Court as part of a broader push to rehabilitate and skill inmates in jails across the region.

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According to data provided by the Chandigarh Police, of the 29 enrolled, 14 inmates have opted for woodwork and 15—including nine men and six women—have chosen sewing. Three instructors conduct classes, assigned according to demand by the ITI agency. Operating under NCVET sanction, the institute offered certificate programs in Woodwork Technician and Sewing Technology for the 2025–26 cycle.

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Officials explained that classes are conducted inside the jail’s factories and manufacturing units, allowing trainees to learn alongside experienced workers. The prison’s existing units in carpentry, welding, bakery, tailoring, and fabrication provide inmates with apprenticeship-style learning under real-world conditions. Officials confirmed that several convicts enrolled in the courses have already received their completion certificates.

Rehabilitation inside the jail extends far beyond the Jeevan Dhara ITI.

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As many as 134 inmates are pursuing various educational courses: 35 are enrolled in adult education (classes 1 to 8), 58 are studying under the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) for classes 10 and 12, and 41 are pursuing programs through the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU). Additionally, 33 inmates are undergoing certificate courses, and eight are enrolled in undergraduate degree programs.

Officials stated that further expansion is already under consideration. “Adding more trades like mobile repair or electrician training is currently being explored for the future,” said Pushpendra Kumar, IG, Chandigarh Police. Currently, the jail houses 1,037 inmates, comprising 280 convicts and 757 undertrials.