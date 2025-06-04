DT
Home / Chandigarh / The loneliness of an ‘unmanned’ City Beautiful

The loneliness of an ‘unmanned’ City Beautiful

Tribuneindia.com invites contributions to SHAHARNAMA. Share anecdotes, unforgettable incidents, impressionable moments that define your cities, neighbourhoods, what the city stands for, what makes its people who they are. Send your contributions in English, not exceeding 150 words, to shaharnama@tribunemail.com Do include your social media handles (X/ Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn)
Navdeep Kahol
Updated At : 07:39 AM Jun 04, 2025 IST
Illustration: Sandeep Joshi
Chandigarh is a city of displaced people who have taken years to strike their roots here before they could call it a home. But this process is far from easy. I am talking of the year 2000 when I came to the city to join my first job. I had lived here earlier as a hosteller in PU but hadn’t strayed far beyond the 5-km radius of the campus.

This time staying at a PG, that too in a posh area of Sector 32, was quite demanding – I had to reorient, adapt and assimilate in this visibly unmanned city. I was the first one to arrive at my PG, precisely a hall at the back of a one-canal house. Other roommates were to reach in a week or so. The owners, an old couple, were quite business-like in attitude and far from friendly.

A deserted house in a deserted street and a vacant room opening into a silent backyard with a lawn and a mango tree. The moment I set foot in this house, a wave of cold indifference hit me. The bubbling enthusiasm of my first job flew out of window. To make matters worse, a big rat would frequent the room, nibbling at something throughout the night. I would give up the pretensions to sleep and pick up ‘Gone with the Wind’, the hefty classic I still like.

My days were spent at work and evenings were filled with reading sessions. Sitting under the mango tree with a novel in hand, the characters would keep me company. Reading became my survival tool and taught me to spend time with myself. Having conquered those loneliest moments in the city, I have never felt lonely thereafter.

Navdeep Kahol, Chandigarh

