The rhythms of City Beautiful

The beautifully planned and divided city.

With mathematically planted Geome-trees.

Their roots pushing concrete tiles for space.

Banyan beards of old men flowing with grace.

Home to the retired or sprawling business tricity.

Expanding with airports and hubs ever so busy.

Now stretching its arms and legs in a big yawn.

Coming out of its earlier avatar of a sleepy dawn.

Quiet spaces where homeless in checked blankets reside.

To bustling Sector 17 where people mingle for weekend vibes.

Nostalgic buildings nestling amongst the swanky new.

Confined in spaces which Le Corbusier carefully drew.

Dr Deviyani Singh, Chandigarh