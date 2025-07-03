DT
Home / Chandigarh / The royal city with a people’s touch

The royal city with a people’s touch

Tribuneindia.com invites contributions to SHAHARNAMA. Share anecdotes, unforgettable incidents, impressionable moments that define your cities, neighbourhoods, what the city stands for, what makes its people who they are. Send your contributions in English, not exceeding 150 words, to shaharnama@tribunemail.com Do include your social media handles (X/ Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn)
Smridhi Chawla
Updated At : 07:31 AM Jul 03, 2025 IST
Illustration: Sandeep Joshi
On the dating app where we met, my husband had mistakenly (and to our good luck) mentioned Chandigarh as his city of residence instead of Patiala. The 29-year-old me wouldn’t have dated someone from a city I knew nothing about.

The 33-year-old me is glad I did.

Having spent major chunk of my life in Delhi and Chandigarh, moving to Patiala was a serendipity – the slow pace of life, houses that had big gardens, friendships that ran deeper than blood, and even acquaintances willing to go an extra mile for you. The feeling of warmth that has been long forgotten in bigger cities, came across in every person I met.

The only thing I missed sometimes was a nice coffee shop, though Starbucks and CBTL opened up soon after I moved.

It was a city where people still picked and dropped their kin at the railway stations – instead of booking cabs for them. A city where salons didn’t overcharge and underprovided; doctors accommodated patients on phone calls; and conversations felt like warm hugs.

A city with a big heart, holding true to its name in every which way – The Royal City.

Though we live in Chandigarh now, Patiala and the man that comes from the place have my heart forever.

Smridhi Chawla, Chandigarh

