The Tribune Editor (Art & Design) passes away

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 16

Ashwani Narang, Editor (Art and Design), The Tribune, died this afternoon following a prolonged illness. He was 58. He is survived by his wife Meenka Narang and son Harit Narang.

His last rites are scheduled to take place on Friday noon at Mani Majra cremation ground.

Narang played a significant role in crafting layouts and designs across various editions, supplements and magazines of The Tribune Group of Publications.

His journey with The Tribune began in August 2008 when he assumed the role of Assistant Editor (Art & Design). Prior to that, Narang served in other national dailies.