The Tribune Education Expo – 2024 gets overwhelming response

Chandigarh, May 19
Hundreds of students from the northern region visited The Tribune Education Expo – 2024, powered by Chitkara University, to get professional guidance from counsellors of top educational institutions.
The two-day event concluded at Kisan Bhawan, Sector 35, and witnessed an overwhelming response from the young students and their parents. Hundreds of students took advantage of the platform to get an overview of their career ahead. To give the students a real-world experience, two counselling sessions were also organised. Former bureaucrat, author and motivational speaker Vivek Atray and psychologist and career counsellor Aadi Garg, director, Aadi Career Centre, interacted with them.
On the concluding day, various activities were also conducted, which helped students explore their talent. Not only the winners, but all visitors were awarded prizes sponsored by Duke. The event was also attended by the representatives of educational institutes to exhort the students to choose the right path in life.
“The event was very helpful in gaining knowledge about picking the correct course. It also helped us interact with various educational institutes under one roof and explore the options available. I hope, such events are organised annually,” said Anupama, a student.
The Tribune organisation had successfully organised the Education Expo in the year 2019 and 2023. “Despite extreme weather conditions, students and their parents turned up in large numbers. The concluding day witnessed a record turnout. This is a good initiative and the organisers should be credited for the successful event,” said Pritam, another student.
Sri Sukhmani Group of Institutions, Maharishi Markandeshwar University, Amity University, Hit BullsEye, Chandigarh Group Of Colleges (Jhanjeri), Graphic Era University (Dehradun), WWICS, State Bank of India, NMIMS (Chandigarh), ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education, Arni University, Parul University, Chetanya Career Consultants, Aryans Group of Colleges, Lamrin Tech Skills University, Northern India Institute of Fashion Technology (Mohali), and Chandigarh University, participated in the event. Red FM was the radio partner of the event. The expo was inaugurated on May 18 by chief guest Kamal Kishor Yadav, secretary, School Education and Higher Education, Punjab, and other dignitaries.
