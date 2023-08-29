THE TRIBUNE IMPACT: MC gets cracking, removes pvt fences from public parks

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, August 28

Cracking the whip on house owners who have encroached upon public parks, different teams of the Municipal Corporation today started removing the encroachments.

MC workers clear encroachments from a park.

The teams removed walls, iron grills and hedges, which were being used to as a boundary by some residents to cover a part of public parks for personal use and bar the entry of general public.

The civic body today started removing encroachments from parks in Sectors 20, 21, 23 and 38. MC workers were seen clearing the encroached area with grass cutters and other equipment.

“Our inspection will continue for the next few days and any kind of encroachment in public parks will be removed and the land reclaimed. Different teams are on the job,” said an MC official.

“We will check parks in all sectors to set things right. After clearing encroachments, the civic body will cut grass, level the area and clean it. In case, the same place is again encroached upon, legal action will be taken against offenders,” said the official.

A Sector 15 resident said she received a notice from the Municipal Corporation (MC) for removing earthen pots kept on a walking track in an adjacent park. “As per the notice, residents here have been told to remove personal belongings kept in parks or the MC will do it,” she told Chandigarh Tribune.

The MC yesterday constituted separate teams following a Chandigarh Tribune report on public parks being turned into private lawns by owners of houses having direct access to parks.

While some residents have erected small gates along their boundary walls to encroach upon the adjoining parks, others have raised hedges to use public spaces as private lawns or kitchen gardens.

There are others who have covered public area and placed swings and other decorative items.

At some places, railings of public parks have been broken or removed for parking vehicles.

Sources said with the civic body turning a blind eye towards the widespread encroachment of city parks, more and more people openly indulged in this practice without any fear of law.

Now when the matter had been highlighted, the officials identified several encroachments and acting against these, they said.