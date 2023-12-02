The Tribune Impact: Panel takes cognisance of report on open manholes on Baltana–Panchkula road

Mohali, December 1
The Punjab State Human Rights Commission has taken suo motu cognisance of a news report flagging the danger of open manholes on the Baltana–Panchkula road, which was carried in these columns on November 30. The panel has called for a report from the SAS Nagar Municipal Corporation Commissioner on or before the next date of hearing, February 12, 2024.
