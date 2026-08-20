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Home / Chandigarh / The Tribune Impact: Rights commission seeks report from MC on Chandigarh drainage failure

The Tribune Impact: Rights commission seeks report from MC on Chandigarh drainage failure

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:53 AM Aug 20, 2026 IST
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The Punjab State and Chandigarh (UT) Human Rights Commission has taken suo motu cognisance of a report published in these columns highlighting how an hour-long spell of rain flooded large parts of the Tricity on Tuesday evening and exposed the poor preparedness of civic bodies for storm-water disposal.

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The report, “1-hr rain floods Tricity; bridges collapse in P’kula,” which appeared as the page one lead in Wednesday’s edition, detailed how 30.3 mm of rain in a single hour submerged roads, junctions and markets across Chandigarh and Panchkula, bringing traffic to a crawl and washing away a bridge in Panchkula district.

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A three-member Bench of the Commission, comprising Chairperson Justice Sant Parkash, members Justice Gurbir Singh and Jitender Singh Shunty, took cognisance of the matter and directed the Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh, to submit a report a week before the next date of hearing on September 22.

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In its order, the commission noted that several stretches of Madhya Marg, the city’s main east-west corridor, were submerged

under knee-deep water, creating a flood-like situation. It listed Tribune Chowk, the GMCH-32 roundabout, Labour Chowk in Sector 20, Transport Chowk, the JW Marriott junction in Sector 35, and the ISBT-17 and ISBT-43 junctions among the worst-hit locations.

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The order also took note of additional details from the report, including the collapse of a storm-water drainage line on Madhya Marg in Sector 28, and rainwater entering several houses due to poor cleaning of road gullies.

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