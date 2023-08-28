THE TRIBUNE IMPACT: To free parks of encroachments, teams formed; survey from today

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, August 27

A day after Chandigarh Tribune reported that public parks had been turned into private lawns in several sectors, the Municipal Corporation today formed committees to crack the whip on encroachers.

Panel members will start an inspection from Monday. The parks that have been turned into personal lawns will be identified and action will be taken against the encroachers.

Residents of Sector 23-D have converted a park into a parking lot by removing its railings.

A legal action may also be initiated against those who have encroached upon public parks by erecting iron grills or building some structure or placing private swings and benches inside the area.

Such encroachments have been spotted in Sectors 15, 27, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 45 and some other areas. In Sector 23, it has been seen that a park is being openly used for parking vehicles and another part of the park has been covered with hedges by occupants of adjoining houses. A resident of Sector 27 said, “A house owner has an illegal opening in his wall towards an adjoining park. The owner holds private events in the park and doesn’t even lift the waste. It is a nuisance for walkers.”

Another encroachment in Sector 23-D. Tribune Photos: Pradeep Tewari

In Sector 21, it is seen that iron grills have been removed from a park and installed outside a house on paver blocks. A large number of houses in the sector have encroached upon public parks without any fear of law, causing inconvenience to other residents, besides encouraging others to follow suit.

Will act as per law Committees have been formed to look into the matter. The members will start inspection from Monday. Wherever any encroachment is found, it will be removed and action will be taken as per law. — Anindita Mitra, MC chief

“This has been going on for long and has become a norm in the absence of any check. It is recently seen that parks where there was no encroachment earlier have also been occupied. There has to be some check on such large-scale encroachments of public parks. Most of the violators are influential people,” said a local resident, preferring anonymity.

When contacted, MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra told Chandigarh Tribune, “Committees have been formed to look into the matter. The members will start inspecting the sites from tomorrow. Wherever any encroachment is found, it will be removed and action will be taken as per law.”