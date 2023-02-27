The Tribune Real Estate Expo 2023: 3-day event ends on high note

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 26

The final day of The Tribune Real Estate Expo-2023 witnessed a surge in the number of visitors as the event continued to attract prospective buyers and investors from different parts of the city.

The three-day expo showcased a wide range of real estate projects, from budget-friendly flats and villas to luxury apartments and commercial properties, catering to the diverse needs of customers.

The event brought together builders, real estate companies and banking partners on the same platform, providing an opportunity for visitors to explore multiple investment options and financing solutions under one roof. The presence of SBI and ICICI banks was particularly beneficial for those looking to avail of home loans or other financing options for their investments.

During the three-day event, visitors interacted with developers, gaining valuable insights into investment opportunities and exploring financing options for their investments. The expo proved to be an excellent platform for builders and real estate companies to showcase their products and connect with potential customers.

Several visitors appreciated the efforts of The Tribune team in organising such an event. One of the visitors, who was looking to invest in a budget-friendly flat and finalised a deal with a leading builder on the final day of the event, said, “I was looking for a budget-friendly flat for quite some time. The Tribune Real Estate Expo 2023 provided me with an opportunity to explore multiple options. During the event, I was able to interact with builders and real estate companies, gaining valuable insights into investment opportunities and financing options. I am grateful to The Tribune team for organising such event.”

Sanyam Dudeja, Director of Jubilee Group, said: “In continuation to the growth story of Mohali and New Chandigarh, the response of the expo was quite good. We received around 250 queries from visitors across three days for our residential and commercial projects. The expo helped the buyers to have wide options under one roof”.

Downtown Mohali MD Rajesh Puri urged people to invest in commercial properties. He said people were getting income in the form of higher rent in commercial properties as compared to residential properties. He said Downtown was becoming the first choice of people.

Canara Bank DGM Shailendra Nath said Canara Bank was providing loan to people in a short time to purchase properties. In December 2022, the bank was given the India’s largest bank title in London.

SBI’s LHO Vikas Vajpayee said during the expo, people got bank loan facilities to buy plots and flats under one roof. He said interest rates on loans had been increased due to some reasons. The rates might decrease again in near future.