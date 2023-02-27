 The Tribune Real Estate Expo 2023: 3-day event ends on high note : The Tribune India

The Tribune Real Estate Expo 2023: 3-day event ends on high note

The Tribune Real Estate Expo 2023: 3-day event ends on high note

Visitors interact with developers during The Tribune Real Estate Expo 2023 on Sunday. NITIN MITTAL



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 26

The final day of The Tribune Real Estate Expo-2023 witnessed a surge in the number of visitors as the event continued to attract prospective buyers and investors from different parts of the city.

The three-day expo showcased a wide range of real estate projects, from budget-friendly flats and villas to luxury apartments and commercial properties, catering to the diverse needs of customers.

The event brought together builders, real estate companies and banking partners on the same platform, providing an opportunity for visitors to explore multiple investment options and financing solutions under one roof. The presence of SBI and ICICI banks was particularly beneficial for those looking to avail of home loans or other financing options for their investments.

During the three-day event, visitors interacted with developers, gaining valuable insights into investment opportunities and exploring financing options for their investments. The expo proved to be an excellent platform for builders and real estate companies to showcase their products and connect with potential customers.

Several visitors appreciated the efforts of The Tribune team in organising such an event. One of the visitors, who was looking to invest in a budget-friendly flat and finalised a deal with a leading builder on the final day of the event, said, “I was looking for a budget-friendly flat for quite some time. The Tribune Real Estate Expo 2023 provided me with an opportunity to explore multiple options. During the event, I was able to interact with builders and real estate companies, gaining valuable insights into investment opportunities and financing options. I am grateful to The Tribune team for organising such event.”

Sanyam Dudeja, Director of Jubilee Group, said: “In continuation to the growth story of Mohali and New Chandigarh, the response of the expo was quite good. We received around 250 queries from visitors across three days for our residential and commercial projects. The expo helped the buyers to have wide options under one roof”.

Downtown Mohali MD Rajesh Puri urged people to invest in commercial properties. He said people were getting income in the form of higher rent in commercial properties as compared to residential properties. He said Downtown was becoming the first choice of people.

Canara Bank DGM Shailendra Nath said Canara Bank was providing loan to people in a short time to purchase properties. In December 2022, the bank was given the India’s largest bank title in London.

SBI’s LHO Vikas Vajpayee said during the expo, people got bank loan facilities to buy plots and flats under one roof. He said interest rates on loans had been increased due to some reasons. The rates might decrease again in near future.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Two gangsters accused in Sidhu Moosewala case killed in Goindwal jail clash in Tarn Taran

2
Delhi

CBI arrests Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in Delhi excise policy case after 8-hour questioning

3
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann meet Sisodia’s family members after his arrest by CBI

4
Punjab

Khalistan supporters getting funding from Pakistan, other countries: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

5
Nation

From Delhi to Punjab, AAP’s poll plank of corruption haunts party

6
Punjab

Punjab govt to move Supreme Court over convening of Budget Session

7
Trending

Watch: Tourist vehicle turns turtle during jungle safari after angry rhino charges towards it, IFS officer shares spine-chilling video

8
Punjab

Amritpal Singh’s ‘not an Indian’ remark draws BJP’s ire

9
Delhi

CBI arrests Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia after 8 hours of questioning

10
Science Technology

How iPhone passcode is helping thieves steal your money and data

Don't Miss

View All
Biden nominates Indian-American Ajay Banga for World Bank president
Diaspora

Biden nominates Indian-American Ajay Banga for World Bank president

Dairy Milk omelette, anyone? It will make you forget Fanta Maggi and Oreo Pakora
Trending

Dairy Milk omelette, anyone? It will make you forget Fanta Maggi and Oreo Pakora

Indian-origin software engineer wins top National Geographic photography contest
Diaspora

Indian-origin software engineer wins top National Geographic photography contest

Canada welcomes record 2.26 lakh Indian students in 2022
Diaspora

Canada welcomes record 2.26 lakh Indian students in 2022

Kangra’s ‘organic’ wool exported to Europe, US
Himachal

Kangra's 'organic' wool exported to Europe, US

Many firsts as Rose Festival kicks off in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Many firsts as Rose Festival kicks off in Chandigarh

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’
Diaspora

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy
Diaspora

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy

Top News

Sisodia arrest: Security tightened at AAP headquarters, CBI office; party MLAs and councillors detained ahead of protest against BJP

Sisodia arrest: Security tightened at AAP headquarters, CBI office; party MLAs and councillors detained ahead of protest against BJP

Most CBI officers were against Manish Sisodia’s arrest, but political pressure was huge, tweets Delhi CM Kejriwal

Most CBI officers were against Manish Sisodia’s arrest, but political pressure was huge, tweets Delhi CM Kejriwal

Most of party’s organisational leadership detained after Sisodia’s arrest, claims AAP

Most of party’s organisational leadership detained after Sisodia’s arrest, claims AAP

Minister Gopal Rai and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh are a...

Charred bodies found in Haryana SUV are that of 2 kidnapped Muslim men from Rajasthan, confirms forensic report

Charred bodies found in Haryana SUV are that of 2 kidnapped men from Rajasthan, confirms forensic report

The families of the deceased alleged that they were beaten a...

Watch: Brawl over DJ turns violent as guests clash with hotel staff at Ghaziabad wedding; 5 Injured, 9 held

Watch: Brawl over DJ turns violent as guests clash with hotel staff at Ghaziabad wedding; 5 injured, 9 held


Cities

View All

Dubai-returned son of ASI killed in Amritsar, 4 booked

Dubai-returned son of ASI killed in Amritsar, 4 booked

Woman found dead in Amritsar, kin suspect murder

Gang of bank robbers caught red-handed in Tarn Taran

Gurdwaras' takeover in Haryana: SGPC calls meet to devise strategy

Clear stand on Ram Bagh clubs, Punjab and Haryana High Court tells state, ASI, Amritsar MC

Shell out 5% more for water in City Beautiful from April 1

Shell out 5% more for water in City Beautiful from April 1

Chandigarh MC turns blind eye to illegal Mani Majra market

4 ‘highway robbers’ nabbed at Dera Bassi

Truck hits car, Kalka man dies

Open House: How can Chandigarh, neighbouring cities ensure public movement is not hit due to protests?

Most CBI officers were against Manish Sisodia’s arrest, but political pressure was huge, tweets Delhi CM Kejriwal

Most CBI officers were against Manish Sisodia’s arrest, but political pressure was huge, tweets Delhi CM Kejriwal

Sisodia arrest: Security tightened at AAP headquarters, CBI office; party MLAs and councillors detained ahead of protest against BJP

Most of party’s organisational leadership detained after Sisodia’s arrest, claims AAP

CBI arrests Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia after 8 hours of questioning

CBI arrests Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in Delhi excise policy case after 8-hour questioning

Promises not met, teachers hold protest march across city

Promises not met, teachers hold protest march across city

Minister lays stones of projects worth Rs 2.51 cr in grain markets

Man arrested for sacrilege in Rama Mandi

4th such incident in 3 months; police for round-the-clock vigil

City boy beats all odds to win gold in international para athletics

Dairy owner, servant hacked to death at Bulara village

Dairy owner, servant hacked to death at Bulara village

Ludhiana businessmen raise issues affecting bicycle industry

No govt school in bad condition in Ludhiana: Education Department

Awareness rally against dumping of garbage in Sidhwan Canal in Ludhiana

'Illegal' commercial buildings continue to flourish in Ludhiana

Patiala district administration organises Heritage Treasure Hunt

Patiala district administration organises Heritage Treasure Hunt

Punjabi University Finances: CAG probes existence, activities of private firms

Three Nepal natives held for robbery