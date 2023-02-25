 The Tribune Real Estate Expo 2023: Prospective buyers do a realty check : The Tribune India

The Tribune Real Estate Expo 2023: Prospective buyers do a realty check



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 24

The Tribune Real Estate Expo 2023, a one-stop centre for prospective buyers and investors to explore multiple real estate projects, kicked off at the exhibition ground in Sector 34 here today.

Punjab Cabinet Minister Aman Arora (centre) with The Tribune officiating General Manager Amit Sharma (extreme left) and Punjab Bureau Chief Sanjeev Singh Bariana (extreme right) on the inaugural day of the three-day The Tribune Real Estate Expo 2023 at the exhibition ground in Sector 34, Chandigarh, on Friday. Tribune photo: Vicky

Punjab Minister for Housing and Urban Development Aman Arora inaugurated the three-day event, which aims at introducing potential customers and investors to various real estate options, including commercial and residential properties, all under one roof.

The expo features over 20 realty firms such as Jubilee, Subhash Mangat and Group, Royal Estate, HLP Group, Omaxe, Oxford Street, Saheb Buildtech and others.

The opening day saw prospective buyers interacting with builders and home loan providers, gaining insights into investment opportunities. They explored a range of realty options, including budget-friendly flats, villas, commercial properties and plots in Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali. The event showcased luxury apartments, shops and mall spaces, catering to diverse customer needs.

The event serves as a platform for builders and real estate companies to showcase their products and connect with potential customers. The presence of banking partners provides visitors with an opportunity to explore financing options.

Rajeev Kumar, DGM (Sales), Jubilee, said the real estate market had been experiencing an exceptional boom for the past two to three years with an influx of people from outside the tricity area looking to invest in luxury homes due to the desirable lifestyle and environment.

“This has led to a significant increase in demand for residential properties in the tricity region, causing prices to soar,” he added. Kumar believed that there would be even more opportunities for the real estate sector in the coming years.

“The Tribune Real Estate Expo 2023 has provided a unique opportunity to our bank to connect with builders and customers at the same time,” said an ICICI Bank employee.

Arun, senior executive, sales and marketing, Omaxe, said there had been a positive response to residential properties in the tricity region. “The demand for residential properties has further increased since the Covid-19 pandemic, as people’s perception towards buying and investing in real estate has changed,” he said.

