The Tribune School, Chandigarh

A special assembly was held to celebrate Earth day. Students delivered speeches on workable practical solutions to reduce plastic waste on earth such as making eco-bricks with plastic waste. Students distributed 2 litre plastic bottles among all classes to make eco bricks.

Brook field Int’l, New Chandigarh

A magic show was organised that enthralled tiny tots of the school. Director Manav Singla said such activities served as stress busters amid the hectic school curriculum.

Amravati Vidyalaya, Panchkula

Students take part in the “Bulletin Board Decoration” activity at Amravati Vidyalaya, Panchkula.

Students participated in a “Bulletin Board Decoration” activity to mark World Earth Day. The theme was “Support for environmental protection”. Principal Manisha Dogra appreciated students’ efforts and wished them luck for future endeavours.

Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh

A two-day workshop by the CBSE on the topic, “Competence Building in English at Secondary Level”, was organised at the school. More than 40 teachers from the schools in the vicinity attended the workshop. The resource persons, Rajani Chatwal and Ranjana, shed light on techniques to inculcate in students skill enhancement in reading, writing, listening and speaking.

Delhi Public School, Chandigarh

Students of Class III presented a show, “Circus — Let the magic begin”. Around 225 students participated in the show. Principal Reema Dewan appreciated the show and asked the students and their parents to learn from the circus to put up a smile in all difficult situations, come what may.

St Xavier’s High School, Mohali

The school hosted an inter-house declamation competition for the students of grade IV-X to hone their oratory skills. The children were in high zeal. They displayed their oratory talent by declaiming famous speeches. It was a treat to hear all participants delivering the speeches with enthusiasm.

Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula

To mark World Book Day, the school organised a visit to a library run by Aashman Foundation for underprivileged students. Volunteers of the National Service Scheme participated in the event and extended their support to the students in need.