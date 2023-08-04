The Tribune School, Chandigarh

The Library Department of the school organised a ‘human library’ session for students of class VII. A ‘human library’ is a place of learning where learning is provided by living human beings, instead of books. Indra Kaushish, along with Sunita Verma, started the session with a mindful meditation. Principal Rani Poddar expressed gratitude to the guest of honour.

GMHS, Sector 41-A, Chandigarh

The school conducted its student council election. The poll was conducted as per bylaws and protocols of polling. Headmistress Sunita Mannan, along with all staff members, congratulated the newly elected student council.

AKSIPS-45 SMART SCHOOL, Chandigarh

A special assembly was conducted by students of class 3-B on the topic, ‘Importance of Cleanliness’, making everyone aware of the significance of clean environment and self-hygiene. Students delivered speeches as well as recited poems to spread awareness.

Guru Nanak Foundation, Mohali

Students of classes I to X enthusiastically participated in a tree plantation programme held at the school. Students along with Principal Poonam Sharma planted saplings.