The Tribune School, Chandigarh, celebrated its annual function, 'Kinder Delight', on the school campus. Chand Nehru, Komal Anand and Anuradha Dua were the special guests. Principal Rani Poddar emphasised the school's commitment to nurturing holistic development of the students. Nursery and LKG students enthralled the audience with singing and dance performances. The students of UKG put up a dance-drama, Govardhandhari Krishna, a mesmerising performance that left the audience spellbound. The event concluded with the national anthem.

St Joseph’s, Chandigarh

The entire school was festooned to create a winter wonderland with the customary Xmas tree. Christmas festivities commenced with the energetic medley of foot-tapping carols by the school choir followed by the musical enactment of 'The Nativity Story'. Dance performances by the students set the enthralled everyone.

Gurukul Global, Chandigarh

A special assembly marked Christmas celebrations at the school. Students presented dance performances and sang melodious carols. A whole campus had a festive air and someone dressed as Santa Claus distributed sweets to the students and danced with them.

PML SD Public School, Chd

The annual day of the school was celebrated with fervour and exuberance. The cultural fiesta began with a Ganesh Vandana, followed by a series of exotic performances. Pepe dance, charlie-chaplin dance and joker dance by the students of kindergarten was applauded by all.

St Anne's, Chandigarh

The school illuminated the holiday season with Christmas celebration. The students and presented plays depicting key moments of Jesus Christ's life. The festive atmosphere continued to flourish with energetic dance performances that added a dynamic touch to the event. The students and staff sang Christmas carols, encapsulating the true spirit of the season.

Saint Soldier International, Chd

The school held a special Christmas morning assembly. A skit, in which Santa Claus took the centre stage, was the highlight of the event, imparting valuable lessons on empathy and compassion to the children. Dazzling dance performances and Christmas carols added a festive touch to the atmosphere.

Hansraj Public School, Panchkula

A grand function was organised at the school to commemorate the 200th birth anniversary of Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati, modern India's thinker and founder of Arya Samaj, and the martyrdom day of Mahatma Shraddhanand. Teachers and students performed 251 kundiya havan and lit 1,000 lamps to create the formation of the words, '200th birth anniversary'.