The Tribune School, Chandigarh

Chandigarh: The Interact Club of The Tribune School along with Rotary Club, Mohali Mid Town, comprising 20 students conducted an impressive outreach programme in the slum areas near Ghaggar and Sanjay Colony. Donations in the form of clothes, quilts, shoes, caps etc were contributed by the students and faculty members. Principal Rani Poddar motivated the students to take up this noble cause and help the needy during the winter season.

Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula

The National Service Scheme 7-day camp commenced with great enthusiasm at Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula. The inauguration witnessed an array of cultural presentations by the students, showcasing their talents and cultural heritage.

KB DAV Senior Secondary School

Students of KBDAV Senior Secondary Public School commemorated “Veer Bal Diwas”. A special assembly was conducted by students of classes I and II to pay homage to Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh. ‘Char Sahibzaade’ an animated movie was shown to the students of all. Students of Classes VII to X participated in ‘poetry recitation’ and ‘poster making’ activities.

Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh

A welfare fete was organised by the Gurukul Global School to inculcate among the students the spirit of spreading happiness in society. The major attraction of the event was the art exhibition organised by the school students and the arts faculty.

AKSIPS-65 Smart School, Mohali

The school organised a students’ led langar in memory of the Chaar Sahibzaade on the school campus. People in a large number partook of langar and appreciated the initiative.

