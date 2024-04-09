The Tribune School, Chandigarh

A welcome assembly was organised at the school for the new academic session. Addressing the students, the principal, Rani Poddar, emphasised the importance of consistency and discipline in studies. The class teachers welcomed their respective students with a traditional tilak ceremony. As the school geared up for another year of growth and achievements, the administration, faculty and students were poised to embrace the challenges and opportunities that lay ahead.

Strawberry Fields High School

During the graduation ceremony of Class 12 students, Pramath Raj Sinha, renowned for his role in establishing institutions such as the Indian School of Business (ISB) and Ashoka University, was the commencement speaker. He spoke about the importance of accepting failure as part of life. He urged students to always be ready to adapt and respond to the rapidly changing world.

Vivek High School, Sector 38

A four-day ‘Round Square Conference’ was held at the school. The conference witnessed the participation of 167 student delegates and 28 senior delegates from across the country as well as the world. The theme of the conference was ‘Self-Empowerment: Discover More’. Speakers at the event spoke on various themes, such as ‘Wabi Sabi’ —a Japanese art of finding beauty in imperfections. Various cultural performances marked the last day of the event.

