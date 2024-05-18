The Tribune School, Chandigarh

The school recorded a 100 per cent passing record in the recently declared Class 10 results. A total of seven students scored 90 per cent or above, while 13 students scored between 80 and 90 per cent. As many as 12 students scored 70 to 80 per cent. A total of 45 students appeared in the Class 10 exams, and two students scored 100/100 in mathematics. The principal, Rani Poddar, congratulated the students. Two children falling in the categories of 33-40 (Nilansh) and 50-60 (Aryan Atwal) had special learning disabilities. Sukirti scored 96.8% marks to top the school. Besides, Prisha Garg scored 94%, Dishita Yadav 91.8%, Jaswinder Singh 91.6%, Aastha Maurya 91%, Armaan 90.6% and Gauri Tiwari 90.2%.

St Xavier’s High School, Panchkula

With the aim of providing a joyful learning experience to the young learners and helping them strengthen their public speaking skills, the KAVYANJALI-Hindi Poetry Recitation Competition was organised in the junior wing of the school. The students recited poems with great zeal and exquisite expressions.

Paragon Convent School, Chd

The kindergarten students of the school embarked on an adventure during their much-awaited pool day extravaganza. The school’s aquatic centre was transformed into a vibrant playground where young learners dipped their toes, giggled with glee and made unforgettable memories.

