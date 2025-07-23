Theatre society completes 17 events against drugs

The National Theatre Arts Society (NTAS) honoured Deputy Commissioner Preeti Yadav during a function held at the District Administrative Complex for her support in the staging of 17 ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh Natak Melas’.

Society president GS Kakkar, director and Padma Shri recipient Pran Sabharwal and members PC Tiwari, Rajinder Verma and Akshay Gopal presented the Shan-e-Punjab award to the Deputy Commissioner.