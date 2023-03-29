Theft accused flees police post

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 28

A suspect arrested by the police in a vehicle theft case fled from the police post, Sector 22, this evening.

Sources said a team of the post had nabbed Dhanvir Singh (23), Balwinder Singh (19) and Khushveer Singh (19) on the charge of stealing a motorcycle from Sector 23. The FIR was registered at the Sector 17 police station.

The suspects were produced before the court today that sent them to two-day police custody.

The sources said the accused were brought back to the post. However, in the evening, Dhanvir escaped on the pretext of using the washroom.