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Home / Chandigarh / Theft at phase 11 Aam Aadmi Clinic twice in 2 Days

Theft at phase 11 Aam Aadmi Clinic twice in 2 Days

Staff allege police failed to respond after first break-in; repeated thefts raise security concerns

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 10:20 PM Jul 29, 2026 IST
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Aam Aadmi Clinic in Phase 11. File photo
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Miscreants targeted an Aam Aadmi Clinic in Phase 11 twice within two days over the past week, making away with air-conditioners, medical equipment and other valuables, raising concerns over the security of government health facilities.

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According to the clinic staff, the first burglary took place on July 26 when the accused entered the premises from the rear side and stole a window air-conditioner installed in the medical officer's room, an LCD, sanitary fittings, medical equipment and other valuables.

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The staff said the police were informed immediately after the incident, but no personnel from the Phase 11 police station reached the spot.

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The following night, the miscreants allegedly struck again and stole more valuables from the clinic.

Employees said sanitary fittings had earlier been stolen from the clinic as well and were recently replaced with the help of philanthropists. They attributed the repeated thefts to the absence of a night watchman.

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New Aam Aadmi Clinic opens in Kurali

Meanwhile, a new Aam Aadmi Clinic was inaugurated at the Focal Point in Chanalon, Kurali, on Wednesday.

The clinic is expected to benefit thousands of industrial workers, employees and residents of nearby villages by providing quality primary healthcare services close to their workplaces and homes.

It will offer free consultations by qualified doctors, essential medicines, diagnostic laboratory tests, screening and treatment for diseases such as diabetes and hypertension, antenatal care for pregnant women, and other primary healthcare services.

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