Theft at Phase 9 temple, Rs 2.5L silver articles gone

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 11

Two unidentified bike-borne miscreants broke open the doors of a Shiv temple at Phase 9 and stole silver articles worth Rs 2.5 lakh in the wee hours of Thursday.

The incident that took place at 2:31 am was captured on a CCTV camera. The police are tracing the registration number of the bike used in the crime.

The miscreants entered from the rear wall of the temple, broke open the lock with an iron rod and damaged a CCTV camera before fleeing with the articles.

The priest said the miscreants tried to break open the cash box, but did not succeed and fled the spot.

Cashier Rakesh Kumar said the priest got to know of the theft in the morning when he came for prayers. He informed the office-bearers after which police were called in.

This is not the first time that a theft has taken place in the temple. Two-three years ago, miscreants had fled with the cash box without getting traced, the cashier said.

The police have begun an investigation into the incident.