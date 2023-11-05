Theft at Punjab DSP's house

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 4

A theft was reported at the residence of a Punjab DSP in Sector 46 here.

Navneet Kumar, DSP, STF, alleged some unidentified person stole gold jewellery, including three chains (weighing 45.5 gm, 12.6 gm and 5.31 gm), four bangles (50 gm), a pair of earrings (3.5 gm), a pendant (1.62 gm)and two diamond rings, from his house on November 2.

The police have launched an investigation after registering a case of theft at Sector 34 police station.