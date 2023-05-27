Theft at Sector 9 showroom in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: An unidentified person stole four AC compressor outdoor units from a showroom in Sector 9. Complainant Manmeet Singh Moga reported AC compressors were stolen on the intervening night of May 23 and 23. A case has been registered at the Sector 3 police station and an investigation initiated.

Civic woes

Zirakpur: Vehicles negotiate a waterlogged Nagla-Singhpura stretch in Zirakpur. Local residents say it is an arduous task to walk or ride a two-wheeler on the stretch during rain. The area councillor and civic body officials, however, pass the buck when asked to get the damaged stretch repaired. TRIBUNE PHOTO: RAVI KUMAR