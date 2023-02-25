Theft attempt at Sector 26 ATM in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Surjit Singh, a resident of Sector 32, has reported that an unidentified person broke parts of the ATM of the Union Bank of India at booth No. 7, Sector-26, on Wednesday and tried to steal cash. A case under Sections 380, 457, 511 and 34 of the IPC has been registered at the Sector-26 police station. TNS

Man found dead near rly tracks

Panchkula: The body of an unidentified man was found at the railway tracks near the Sector 19 underpass here on Friday. The police said the deceased was possibly hit by a train in the morning. Sub-Inspector Rajbir, from the GRP police station, Chandigarh, said the body had been kept in the mortuary of the General Hospital, Sector 6, for identification.