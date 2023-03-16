Laptop stolen from Kharar police station

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, March 16

Two youths broke open the door of a room of a cop and stole a laptop from the Kharar City police station in the wee hours of March 14.

In his complaint, ASI Bir Singh said he had gone to the Punjab and Haryana High Court on March 13 for a writ petition. Another cop, Sikandar Singh, kept the laptop in a bag in the almirah of the room and informed him. On the morning of March 14 he found the door of his room partially broken and the laptop missing. The almirah was ransacked too, he said.

The cop informed his seniors after which the CCTV footage was scanned. Around 2.30am, two youths were seen entering the room. Police officials have repaired the door now.

The complainant, posted as an investigating officer, said the miscreants either committed the theft on their own or on the instance of someone else.

A case has been registered at the Kharar city police station.