Theft thwarted, two open fire at Dhakoli youth

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, January 10

Two unidentified miscreants fired at a youth while fleeing after a theft bid at a house in Dhakoli went awry. The youth had a narrow escape, but the miscreants made good their escape in broad daylight.

The house owner, Ekta Anand, said her husband had gone out for some work and she was away to her mother-in-law’s house in Ekta Vihar, Baltana. Her son Vishwas Anand was studying with his friend in the house, which was locked by her from outside.

The complainant said around 6.30 pm, two youths broke the lock of the main gate and entered the house with the intention to steal.

The two children started shouted on seeing the thieves, who then ran away. Vishwas ran after the thieves and they opened fire. He had a narrow escape.

The complainant said the entire incident was captured in a CCTV camera installed in the house.

In the footage, the two youths are seen doing a recce before entering the house.

Dhakoli police station incharge Simarjit Singh said after receiving the complaint, they visited the spot and seized the CCTV footage. “A case has been registered against the duo and a search for them has been launched.”

