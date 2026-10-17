Themed decorations in Chandigarh markets to woo shoppers

With the festive season underway, markets across the city have been adorned with themed decorations and vibrant lighting to attract shoppers.

The Sector 17 Plaza, the city’s traditional shopping hub, has received a special makeover in a cherry blossom theme, illuminated by thousands of lights to draw visitors during Diwali.

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The Plaza features an illuminated tunnel designed as a prominent entry point, a glowing fountain and digital light installations.

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More than 300 business owners are hopeful that the initiative will help revive commercial activity in Sector 17, which has gradually lost some of its appeal to newer shopping malls. The decorations have been funded through contributions from shopkeepers, who are banking on the festive season to boost footfall and business.

“Not only the Sector 17 Plaza, but most of the markets in the city have been decorated for Diwali,” said Sanjeev Chadha, president, Chandigarh Beopar Mandal. “The initiatives have been taken to encourage people to visit the market, take photographs and spend time with their families, apart from shopping,” he said.