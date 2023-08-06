Thief active in southern sectors held

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 5

The police have arrested a resident of Phase 7, Mohali, Harvinder Singh (28), with 21.83 grams of heroin. A case under Section 21 of the NDPS Act has been registered at the Sector 39 police station.

Harvinder had perpetrated a number of thefts in Chandigarh and Mohali. He was produced before the court that remanded him in police custody.

During interrogation, the accused confessed that he was behind the thefts at two houses in Sector 38-C, Chandigarh, (July 24) and in Sector 37-D (July 28). The police have recovered stolen gold ornaments on the basis of disclosures made by him.

The police said Harvinder rented luxury cars. He drove around in Chandigarh, especially southern sectors. He picked up a house and ensured nobody was present inside.

He would ring the doorbell. If nobody responded, he would enter the house and steal gold ornaments within 15-20 minutes. He would park his car right in front of the house so that no body got suspicious. Three cases of theft reported in the past month have been solved.

Harvinder is also found involved in three criminal cases, two registered at Sector 31 and one at Sector 49.

