DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Thief arrested in Manimajra; Chandigarh Police recover 12 stolen bicycles

Thief arrested in Manimajra; Chandigarh Police recover 12 stolen bicycles

The accused revealed that he sold the stolen bicycles to fund his drug addiction
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:32 PM Aug 03, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

Chandigarh Police has arrested a serial bicycle thief and recovered 12 stolen bicycles in a single operation. The FIR was registered on Saturday under Sections 303(2) and 317(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Advertisement

The complainant, 18-year-old Akash from Manimajra, reported that his bicycle was stolen from Labour Chowk around noon.

During the investigation, ASI Abhinav and his team traced and arrested the thief. The accused has been identified as Manoj Patel (28), a resident of Kishangarh who has been employed as a security guard. One stolen bicycle was recovered from his possession. Following interrogation, Patel confessed to a series of similar thefts and led the police to recover 11 more bicycles stolen from different locations across Chandigarh.

Advertisement

The accused revealed he is a drug addict and sold the bicycles to fund his addiction. He was produced in court and remanded to judicial custody. Police confirmed that he has a prior criminal record, including FIR under Section 379 of IPC.

Further investigation is ongoing, and a production warrant will be sought if he is linked to more thefts.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts