Thieves flee with gun, valuables from house

Tribune News Service

Ambala, May 3

Thieves allegedly decamped with a double-barrel gun and some other valuable items from a closed house in Ambala Cantonment.

In her complaint to the police, Sarwajeet Kaur stated that her husband Harjinder Singh was posted with the Defence Security Corps in Bhopal and she had gone to meet him on March 16.

“When I returned on May 2, I found that thieves had entered the house through a window after breaking the grill and the glass. A double-barrel gun of my husband and some 10-12 brass utensils were missing. We are checking if any other item is missing,” she added. A case was registered under Sections 380 and 457 of the IPC at the Panjokhra police station.