Thieves strike at 2 houses in Sector 20, Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Unknown person stole cash and gold jewellery from two houses in Sector 20. Complainants Rohit Kumar and his neighbor Kamal reported that jewellery items and Rs 20,000 were stolen on August 24. A case has been registered at Sector 19 police station. TNS

Miscreants flee with cellphone

Chandigarh: Two motorcycle-borne miscreants sped away with a mobile phone belonging to one Vishnu Shankar Tiwari. The latter reported that a youth borrowed his phone to make a call in Sector 30, but fled along with his accomplice who was waiting for him on a bike. A case has been registered at Industrial Area police station. TNS

2 ‘customers’ dupe jeweller

Chandigarh: Two persons posing as customers allegedly cheated a jeweller and took away gold items from his shop in Sector 40. Complainant Manmohan Tiwari reported that two unknown persons took gold jewellery weighing around 95 gm. A case has been registered at Sector 39 police station. TNS

Extortion: Bail for accused

Chandigarh: A local court has granted bail to Amandeep Singh, who was booked in a case registered on July 18 this year following a tip-off that associates of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi were demanding extortion from affluent people of the city. The police had information that Deepu Banur was operating the gang from inside the jail through his associates Ravi Banur and Amandeep Singh, alias Mani Rajput. Vinay Yadav and Anjali Chauhan, the counsel of the accused, argued that Amandeep had been falsely implicated. After hearing of the arguments, the court allowed bail to the accused. TNS

F’garh sahib man awarded 1-yr RI

Chandigarh: A local court has sentenced a resident of Fatehgarh Sahib district in Punjab to undergo one year of rigorous imprisonment (RI) in a Rs 1.5 lakh cheque bounce case. A complaint was filed against the convict, Ravi Kant Bhardwaj, by Ashok Sharma of New Police Colony, Sector 26, Chandigarh, under Section 138 of the NI Act through counsel Dheeraj Kumar Sehgal. TNS

Ultrasound centre sealed

Chandigarh: A team of senior officials of the UT Health Department conducted a surprise inspection at a clinic located in Sector 32 here on Friday and found it operating without a valid registration. Its registration had expired on June 21 this year. Additionally, various other irregularities were also identified during the inspection. Consequently, the ultrasound machine at the clinic was sealed under the PCPNDT Act.