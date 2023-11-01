Thieves strike at ex-IAS couple’s Panchkula house

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, October 31

A theft took place at the residence of a retired IAS couple in Sector 17 here on Monday afternoon.

Pradeep Kasni and Neelam Kasni, both retired civil servants, had left their home around 3 pm for a hospital visit. On returning at 4:30 pm, they found their rooms ransacked and a locker kept inside one of the rooms stolen.

“We had gone to the hospital for approximately an hour and a half, and on returning, we saw that all rooms had been rummaged by the thieves. The incident took place in broad daylight in an area inhabited by government officials,” said Pradeep Kasni, who is known for having had 70 transfers during his career in the civil services. His wife has also served as the Commissioner of Ambala. The stolen locker contained Rs 20,000 in cash and jewelry worth lakhs. Burglars gained entry into the house by breaking the exhaust fan of a bathroom.

An FIR has been registered against unidentified persons in connection with this incident.

