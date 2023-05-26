Thieves strike at Kharar house

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 25

Two miscreants stole Rs 1.5 lakh in cash and jewellery worth Rs 2 lakh from a house in Model Town, Kharar, in broad daylight on May 22.

Complainant Pankaj and his family had gone to Chandigarh for a function when the incident took place. They returned next day in the afternoon and found the lock of the main door broken.

The miscreants had ransacked the almirahs and rooms. They were caught in a CCTV camera installed at a neighbour’s house.