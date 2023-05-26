Thieves strike at Kharar house

Mohali, May 25
Two miscreants stole Rs 1.5 lakh in cash and jewellery worth Rs 2 lakh from a house in Model Town, Kharar, in broad daylight on May 22.
Complainant Pankaj and his family had gone to Chandigarh for a function when the incident took place. They returned next day in the afternoon and found the lock of the main door broken.
The miscreants had ransacked the almirahs and rooms. They were caught in a CCTV camera installed at a neighbour’s house.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Modi cites Oz spirit to counter Oppn boycott
2 days to go, politics over Parliament opening rages
CCTVs at centre, all Sangrur college students skip exam
For first time, pharmacy exam in govt institutes