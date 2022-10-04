Thieves strike at offices of 2 courier companies in Zirakpur

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, October 3

Miscreants stole goods worth lakhs by breaking open the shutters of offices of two courier companies on the Barwala road here. One of the theft incidents has been captured on a CCTV camera. The police visited the spot and initiated investigations into the matter.

Shop owner Ashu said his office was located on the Patiala complex in front of ATS Society on the Barwala road. He went home after working till 3 am last night. When he reached the office at 9 am today, he found the lock of the shutter broken and a laptop, DVR, valuable glasses and other valuables missing.

Another theft was reported in the office of a courier company in the GBP complex on the Barwala road. The shutter of the office was found broken and goods worth Rs 5 lakh missing.

ASI Kuldeep Singh said he visited the spot after receiving information and initiated investigations into the matter.

