Thieves strike at Panchkula house

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, September 26

Thieves targeted a locked house in Sector 21 here and decamped with cash and goods worth Rs 5.5 lakh.

Rajneesh Tiwari, a resident of Sector 21, who retired from the State Bank of India, in her complaint to the police, said she went to Sector 11 for some work around 2.30 pm on Sunday. When she returned home, she found the front door of the house locked from inside while the back door was open.

The complainant said when she entered the house from the back door, she found the goods scattered. When she checked the cupboards, she found Rs 3 lakh in cash and goods worth Rs 2.5 lakh missing. The miscreants also took away hard disk and DVR of CCTV cameras.

After receiving information, a police team reached the spot and took fingerprints. The police also checked the CCTV cameras installed in nearby houses. The thieves were seen entering and leaving the house in the CCTV footage. The police have registered a case against the suspects and started further investigations into the matter.

#Panchkula