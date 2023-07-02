Thieves strike at Sec 28 house

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A theft was reported from a house in Sector 28. The complainant reported that someone stole gold jewellery, Rs 1,000, 20 Canadian dollars, a laptop and an LED from her house on the intervening night of June 26 and 27. A case was registered on Friday. TNS

Bikers flee with mobile phone

Chandigarh: Two bike-borne miscreants snatched a mobile phone from a Punjab resident. Complainant Jaspreet Singh (27) of Muktsar Sahib reported that the suspects targeted him on the Sector 46/47 road.