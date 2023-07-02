Thieves strike at Sec 28 house

Chandigarh: A theft was reported from a house in Sector 28. The complainant reported that someone stole gold jewellery, Rs 1,000, 20 Canadian dollars, a laptop and an LED from her house on the intervening night of June 26 and 27. A case was registered on Friday. TNS
Bikers flee with mobile phone
Chandigarh: Two bike-borne miscreants snatched a mobile phone from a Punjab resident. Complainant Jaspreet Singh (27) of Muktsar Sahib reported that the suspects targeted him on the Sector 46/47 road.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Profits tripled to Rs 1.04 lakh crore for PSU banks in 9 years, says Finance Minister
Wants momentum to continue to power economy
Amid Uniform Civil Code build-up, Parliament monsoon session from July 20 to August 11
Delhi ordinance issue to rock session, some proceedings to b...