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Home / Chandigarh / Thieves strike at two houses; decamp with cash, jewellery

Thieves strike at two houses; decamp with cash, jewellery

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Our Correspondent
Fatehgarh Sahib,, Updated At : 08:40 AM Jun 21, 2026 IST
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Thieves once again struck at houses in Rudki village here, decamping with cash and gold jewellery in separate incidents.

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Gurveer Singh complained to the Mullepur police that thieves broke into his house on the night of June 17 and stole around 2.5 tolas of gold jewellery, along with Rs 50,000 in cash.

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In another incident, thieves entered the house of Amandeep Singh and decamped with gold and silver ornaments. The police have registered cases against unidentified persons.

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